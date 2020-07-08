Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Uber driver sought in sex assault
Police are searching for a Maryland Uber driver who faces charges of sexual assault and incident exposure in an incident involving a 19-year-old passenger in the Manassas area.
4. Storms in the forecast
Isolated showers and storms are possible after 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely Friday and Saturday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Avoiding COVID-19 spikes
Northern Virginia continues to avoid the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations seen in other parts of the country.
The region reported 122 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, compared to an average of 685 new cases daily in late May, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
We’ll have new numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Storm causes hotel fire
A lightning strike early Tuesday caused $100,000 in damage to a hotel in the Mount Vernon area.
1. Latest lottery winner
A Triangle man recently cashed a $777,777 lottery scratcher purchased at a Dumfries convenience store.
InsideOUT
The Workhouse Arts Center is hosting its community market Saturday, July 11.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
