5. Unemployment in NoVa tops 168,000 during COVID-19 pandemic
First-time claims for unemployment benefits from Northern Virginia residents topped 21,000 in the week ending April 25, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
That number was down about 4,200 from the prior week, and it brought the total number of unemployment claims in the region to over 168,000 since business closures and layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
4. ALDI employees self-quarantine after outbreak
Several employees at a Spotsylvania County ALDI grocery store have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The store at 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway underwent a deep cleaning by an outside company Wednesday and has reopened with staff from other stores. All exposed staff have been quarantined, according to a health district news release.
3. Testing surge sends new cases higher in Virginia
A new high in COVID-19 tests reported in a 24-hour period in Virginia also led to a record day in new cases of the coronavirus, as the state climbed to 15,846 total reported cases Thursday.
2. Ocean City boardwalk closed through May 15
The mayor of Ocean City, Maryland, this week extended emergency declarations closing the popular resort town's boardwalk, inlet parking lot and beach through May 15.
1. Group donating food to families in need
The Kuma Foundation, a local group providing STEAM exposure, enrichment and education to underserved kids, is now stepping up to feed students and their families.
In the last three weeks, the foundation has delivered to more than 200 families. Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood and US Foods is helping acquire and store the food.
Showers are likely this morning and mostly cloudy today, with a high near 63 degrees. It is expected to be sunny Saturday with a high near 72 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
