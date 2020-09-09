Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Va. 28 bypass is back
A plan for a $300 million bypass to relieve congestion on Va. 28 is back on track after a 5-3 decision by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday to move ahead with the years-long project. A vote in August had instead advanced a $400 million widening plan.
4. Fatal hit-and-run on I-95
Virginia State Police is seeking the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning.
A pedestrian was walking in the Express Lanes near the 144 mile marker at 4 a.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. State police are still working to determine how the man gained access to the interstate, said VSP spokesperson Brent Coffey.
3. Body found in Dumfries area
Police have identified remains found in Quantico Creek on Sunday morning as a Dumfries man reported missing over the weekend.
2. Wet weather
Showers are likely Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday with a chance for storms. There’s a slight chance for showers Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. COVID-19 latest
Testing for COVID-19 dropped significantly in the first report following the Labor Day weekend, according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
The state added just 7,602 new test results. The current seven-day average is 12,999 and was higher than 17,500 less than three weeks ago.
InsideOUT
A live outdoor choral concert will be held in Alexandria on Saturday.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
