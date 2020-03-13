Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Coronavirus cases nearly double in state
Virginia reported 17 total coronavirus cases Thursday — all “presumptive positive” until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from nine reported through Wednesday.
The state's cases include four in Fairfax County; two in Arlington, Loudoun, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach; and one each in Alexandria, Fredericksburg, Hanover, Marine Corps Base Quantico, and Prince Edward County.
Six people remain hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
4. Arts venues cancel events
The Hylton and George Mason arts centers have canceled all performances through April 10 and most shows and events through May 1.
3. Arlington National Cemetery closed
Arlington National Cemetery is closed to visitors as the cemetery takes precautionary measures to protect the health of employees, families and visitors. Funerals will continue as scheduled.
2. 11 rescued from Centerville apartment building fire
One person was treated for injuries Thursday after a two-alarm fire in a garden-style apartment building in the Groveton area of Fairfax County. Eleven residents had to be rescued by firefighters at the building in the 6400 block of Richmond Highway.
1. Spring day Friday
Temperatures are expected to climb to near 76 degrees on Friday. We’ll see temperatures cool a bit for the weekend, with showers likely Saturday night.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
