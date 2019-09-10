Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Voices of Services on “America’s Got Talent Tonight”
Voices of Service will perform live Tuesday night on "America's Got Talent" with an eye toward a spot in the finals. The show airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.
The quartet of veteran and active-duty military members includes Woodbridge residents Caleb Green, Jason Hannah and Christal Rheams, along with Ron Henry of Williamsburg.
4. Traffic delays on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed for hours during the Tuesday morning commute because of paving equipment stuck in the roadway. The lanes were still closed at 7 a.m. near Exit 126. Traffic was backed up more than five miles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
3. Sunny Tuesday, hot Wednesday
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday will be hot, with a heat index as high as 100 degrees.
2. Amazon hosting hiring event
Amazon will host a hiring event in Arlington on Sept. 17 as part of a national campaign to hire 30,000 full-time and part-time employees. Pay starts at $15 an hour.
1. Survey finds more thoughts of suicide among first responders
A survey taken by about 4,900 first responders in Virginia found that about 8% of those who responded admitted to having recent suicidal thoughts, reports WTOP. That’s about double the number of those in the general population who consider taking their own lives.
Anyone who needs support can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
