5. Voter registration deadline Tuesday
Today is your last chance to register to vote in November’s general election.
4. Tree Lighting Lottery starts Tuesday
Registration begins at 10 a.m. in the lottery for tickets to the 2019 National Tree Lighting Ceremony.
3. Car sought after fatal wreck
Prince William police are searching for a second vehicle involved in a pedestrian fatality in Triangle on Oct. 11.
Investigators are looking for a dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry that may have damage to the undercarriage.
2. Nats need one more win
An 8-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday puts the Washington Nationals one game away from the World Series.
The team heads back out on the field at Nationals Stadium at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday.
1. Perfect October day
The day is starting colder, but we’ll have another sunny day with temperatures near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain moves into the area Wednesday, followed by temperatures around 61 degrees on Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
