Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Voter registration deadline Tuesday

Today is your last chance to register to vote in November’s general election. 

4. Tree Lighting Lottery starts Tuesday

Registration begins at 10 a.m. in the lottery for tickets to the 2019 National Tree Lighting Ceremony. 

3. Car sought after fatal wreck

Prince William police are searching for a second vehicle involved in a pedestrian fatality in Triangle on Oct. 11. 

Investigators are looking for a dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry that may have damage to the undercarriage.

2. Nats need one more win

An 8-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday puts the Washington Nationals one game away from the World Series.

The team heads back out on the field at Nationals Stadium at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday.

1. Perfect October day

The day is starting colder, but we’ll have another sunny day with temperatures near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. 

Rain moves into the area Wednesday, followed by temperatures around 61 degrees on Thursday.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

InsideOUT

The Manassas Ballet Theatre’s production Jazz in Motion will run Oct. 18-20.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.