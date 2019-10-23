Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. VRE train strikes vehicle on tracks in Alexandria area
A VRE train struck a vehicle on the tracks Wednesday morning between the Backlick Road Station and Alexandria, according to an alert from the commuter train system at 7:32 a.m.
Trains were being rerouted around the incident and travelers were told to expect delays south of Alexandria.
4. Nationals win first World Series game
The Washington Nationals will have at least one win under their belt when they return to the region for Game 3 of the World Series on Friday. The team won the first game in the series in Houston on Tuesday, 5-4.
3. Sunny days, but showers ahead
We’ll have sunny skies Wednesday, with a high near 66 degrees. There’s similar weather on the way for Thursday and Friday, but showers are in the weekend forecast.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. 395 Express Lanes prepare for opening
The 395 Express Lanes Project is set to open sometime in November in the roughly 8-mile stretch from near Edsall Road in Alexandria to the 14th Street Bridge in D.C., reports WTOP. That means riders willing to pay tolls on the 95 Express Lanes will be able to continue their drive to D.C., instead of exiting to the main lanes at the Beltway.
1. Mother and daughter expected to survive after stabbing
A Lake Ridge mother and her 8-year-old daughter are expected to survive after a Friday night attack in which both were beaten and stabbed multiple times.
InsideOUT
Stephanie Mills will be performing three shows at The Birchmere Music Hall in Alexandria, Oct. 25-27.
