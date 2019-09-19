Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Washington Monument reopens Thursday
After years of repairs, the Washington Monument will reopen Thursday with a refurbished elevator and a new security building at the front door.
4. Voices of Service cap exciting summer on ‘AGT’
Northern Virginia’s Voices of Service ended an exciting run on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” earlier this week with a performance of “Footprints in the Sand.” The act finished fifth in the popular reality show’s finale Wednesday.
3. Crashes snarl I-66 traffic Wednesday
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 in Fairfax County were closed for close to five hours Wednesday afternoon and evening after a driver crashed into and brought down an overhead gantry.
Then a tractor-trailer crash a couple hours later in Prince William County, also in the eastbound lanes, made the situation even worse.
2. Rabies alert in Herndon area
Two animals found less than a mile apart have tested positive for rabies, the Fairfax County Health Department announced Wednesday.
The animals were found in the last month in the Herndon area, and health officials are asking residents to stay away from wild animals and to report any animal attacks right away.
1. Sunny and 70s
The high Thursday will be 72 degrees, but we’ll see temperatures start climbing Friday and be in the high 80s by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
