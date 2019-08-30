Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Watching Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian appears likely to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane early next week and linger over the state for several days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida and elsewhere in the southeastern U.S. this weekend and into the middle of next week,” forecasters said.
Local volunteers with the American Red Cross will be heading to Florida today, reports WJLA.
4. Weather for NoVa: Sunny weekend ahead
The long weekend will be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance for showers and storms Sunday afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. High school football season kicks off
Junior quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more Thursday as visiting Gar-Field High defeated Justice 41-14 to win its first season opener since 2010.
The Indians’ total number of points were also the most by the program since a 42-37 victory over Osbourn Nov. 12, 2011. See more football coverage.
2. U.S. Army museum announces opening date
The National Museum of the U.S. Army is expected to open June 4, 2020.
Now under construction at Fort Belvoir, the museum will be the first and only museum to tell the 244-year history of the U.S. Army in its entirety, according to a news release. The museum will be open to the public with free admission.
1. Sketches released in W&OD trail armed robbery
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has released composite sketches of two young men after a bicyclist was robbed on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Sterling last weekend.
The victim was riding near Williamsburg Road around 1 p.m. Saturday when she was approached by the men. One threatened her with a firearm and demanded her belongings, including the bike.
