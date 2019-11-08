Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Water main break causing trouble in Arlington
A water main break in Arlington is closing roads and schools and impacting water pressure.
Arlington Public Schools are closed Friday due the water break in the area of North Glebe Road and Chain Bridge Road. Water pressure is significantly impacted throughout the county, the school division noted in an alert.
4. Sears closing in Manassas, Spotsylvania
Sears stores at Manassas Mall and Spotsylvania Towne Center will close by February as part of another shutdown of Sears and Kmart stores across the country.
3. Cold start to weekend
Temperatures will only reach 44 degrees Friday, with winds gusting up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Lows Friday night will drop to 27 degrees. We’ll see temps start climbing Saturday and we’ll reach 58 degrees by Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Police department debate in Loudoun
Democrat Phyllis Randall, the newly reelected Loudoun County Board of Supervisors chair, is repeating her call to create a county police department, reports WTOP. The move would pull law enforcement duties from Sheriff Mike Chapman, a Republican.
1. Bei Bei farewell events begin Monday
A week of events ahead of Bei Bei’s move to China begin Monday at the Smithsonian National Zoo. Fans can pick up a postcard memento and write their own notes to Bei Bei that will travel with him to China, according to a news release.
Bei Bei will receive special treats and toys twice each day before his trip Nov. 19. All three of the zoo’s giant pandas will receive ice cakes at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16 and 17 in honor of Bei Bei’s farewell. In addition, free hot chocolate will be served both days.
InsideOUT
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin will be together on stage at The Birchmere Music Hall in Alexandria on Friday and Saturday.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.