Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Wawa data breach
Wawa has announced a data breach in its system that could impact any customer who used a card for their purchase between March 4 and Dec. 12, the company announced in a statement Thursday.
4. VRE expansion planned with $3.7B deal
Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $3.7 billion public-private agreement Thursday to build a new passenger-only Long Bridge that would separate Amtrak, Virginia Railway Express and CSX freight trains that currently share a busy crossing over the Potomac River.
The move is expected to expand VRE service, including new weekend trains.
3. Little girl found alone
Police are looking for the caretakers of a 5-year-old girl found walking alone in the 400 block of Van Dorn Street around 4 a.m. Friday, reports NBC Washington.
2. Cold start to the weekend
We woke up Friday with temperatures in the teens. The weekend will be mostly clear, with temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees by Sunday and overnight lows above freezing next week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Man shot and robbed after leaving casino
A Dale City man was shot and robbed in his driveway after coming home from the MGM Grand Casino early Thursday, according to Prince William police.
