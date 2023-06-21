Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Wheeler ousted
Deshundra Jefferson upset incumbent Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler in Tuesday's Democratic primary. Jefferson's victory marked voters’ rejection of Wheeler and in particular her backing of the growing data center industry in the county.
4. Headed for a recount?
At the end of vote-counting on Tuesday, Democratic State Sen. Jeremy McPike led Del. Elizabeth Guzman by 46 votes in their primary for McPike’s 29th District state Senate seat.
3. Showers and thunderstorms
Shower and thunderstorm chances increase through late week with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected now through Friday morning. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Tiger King conviction
A jury has convicted Bhagavan Antle, more commonly known as “Doc Antle” from the Netflix series “Tiger King,” for illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Frederick County for display and profit at his zoo business in South Carolina.
1. Wayde Byard trial
The trial of the longtime Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman, who was indicted on felony perjury charges, got underway Tuesday, nearly two years after school administrators’ handling of two sexual assaults by the same student forced the Virginia school system into the national spotlight.
InsideOut
Celebrate pollinators at the Third Annual Manassas Bee Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24. Taste fresh honey and mead, dance with other bees and butterflies in costume, enjoy honey crafts and see an apiary in progress. See visitmanassas.org for more information.
