5. Increased security at NoVa bases
With threatened attacks on U.S. military sites abroad, area military installations are increasing security and officials are warning of delays at all entry points.
4. Snow likely in Tuesday forecast
Monday will be sunny, with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday, rain and snow is likely in the afternoon, though most of the region is only expected to see less than an inch. There’s a chance for a little more in western Loudoun, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Local contestant winning big on “Jeopardy!”
Woodbridge political consultant Karen Farrell will be going for her eighth win Monday night on “Jeopardy!” She won $24,200 Friday, bringing her total to $139,803.
On Monday’s game, she’ll be playing against a fellow Northern Virginia resident: Fairfax student Sayeed Akhtar.
2. Less common flu virus up in Virginia
Virginia is seeing more cases of type B flu this season, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch. That may be good news in terms of the overall number of deaths due to the flu this year, but it is still expected to be an active flu season.
1. Music teacher facing assault charges
Fairfax detectives are alerting the public to a reported sexual abuse case involving a Vienna-area music teacher, with a focus on identifying any parents concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with the suspect.
