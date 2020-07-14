Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Woodbridge woman charged in fatal crash
A Prince William County grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old woman on involuntary manslaughter and illegal racing charges in connection with the May 3 death of a woman who was struck while walking her dog near Cardinal Drive.
4. Ayala running for lieutenant governor
Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, is running for lieutenant governor. She announced her candidacy Tuesday.
“I’m running for lieutenant governor because I believe my life experiences enable me to be a bridge builder so we can move Virginia forward into a strong, just and prosperous future,” Ayala said in a statement. “I think that’s what our families want — someone who understands their experiences and can bring people together to make progress in their day-to-day lives.”
3. Police union targets Fairfax County chief
The Fairfax County Fraternal Order of Police is calling on Chief Ed Roessler to resign over his handling of an incident involving a white police officer seen in a body camera video using a stun gun last month on a Black man who appeared disoriented and not combative, reports WTOP.
2. Sunny Tuesday
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Temperatures climb slightly Wednesday and a chance for showers returns Thursday afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. COVID-19 cases climb in other parts of the state
As other parts of the state see an alarming spike in new cases of COVID-19, Northern Virginia continued Monday to keep its rate at its lowest since the earliest weeks of the pandemic.
The eastern and southwestern parts of the state, in particular, are seeing their highest number of new cases since the pandemic began.
Gov. Ralph Northam will hold a news conference on the COVID-19 response at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
We’ll have new numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps is hosting a virtual mystery game for kids this summer.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
