5. Freeze watch?!
We thought we were done with the heavy coat, but the National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for parts of the region. In our area, the watch includes Prince William, Culpeper and Orange counties, as well as southern Fauquier County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
4. ABC closing 12 NoVa stores due to coronavirus
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is closing 12 stores across Northern Virginia.
ABC supports its employees’ decisions to self-quarantine when necessary, which has impacted staffing levels in this region, according to a news release.
3. Coronavirus scam
A North Stafford woman thought she was spending $2,000 on a coronavirus cure, but learned Wednesday it was a scam.
The woman had attempted to buy a “potion to cure coronavirus in case one of her family members became sick,” said Amanda Vicinanzo, a spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
2. Deaths climb due to COVID-19
Deaths reported by the Virginia Department of Transportation climbed to 109 on Thursday, with 34 additional deaths reported in a 24-hour period between 5. p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
We’ll have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Job opportunities
The U.S. Postal Service is hiring for several positions in Northern Virginia.
InsideOUT
Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. After the cold morning, Saturday should warm up to near 59 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
