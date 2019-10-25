Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Game 3 Friday night
The Washington Nationals will look for a third win in their first World Series on Friday night at home against the Houston Astros.
If you're not heading down to the ballpark, the broadcast begins at 8 p.m. on Fox.
4. Police warn of World Series scams
Fairfax County police detectives are investigating an increasing number of online and phone scams involving the sale of World Series tickets.
Fans are reminded to use caution when purchasing tickets from sources other than Major League Baseball or authorized dealers. Be sure to research the vendor and review their security protocols before providing personal information or payment.
3. Rain heading this way for weekend
For Game 3, Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. There’s a chance for showers Saturday evening and rain and showers are likely Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Stranger tries to lure child from park
Police are investigating after a stranger tried to lure a child from a Bristow park Monday by asking if the victim wanted to see his dog.
During the encounter, the man asked the child if he wanted to go with him to see his dog. The two then began walking away from the park before a caretaker intervened, Carr said.
1. Cat with rabies found in Manassas Park
Prince William health officials are warning residents of a cat in the City of Manassas Park that tested positive for rabies.
The Prince William Health District is asking anyone who may have come in contact with a cat in or around Martin Drive between Oct. 7-17 to call the health district at 703-792-6300.
