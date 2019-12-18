Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Wrecks slow morning commute
Several wrecks were complicating the trip to work Wednesday morning. A portion of eastbound I-66 was closed in Arlington due to a multi-vehicle wreck near mile marker 69.
A wreck in the I-95 Express Lanes in Lorton had traffic backed up five miles, while an accident in the main lanes in Prince William County had closed one lane.
Get the latest traffic info at 511virginia.org.
4. Christmas Eve a day off for federal workers
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order excusing federal employees from work on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
3. Pedestrian dies in Gainesville wreck
A 34-year-old Haymarket man died Tuesday morning after he was struck while crossing Linton Hall Road in Gainesville. This is the fourth pedestrian fatality in Prince William County in 2019, and the second in less than a week. A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck on Dec. 11 in the Woodbridge area.
2. Clear and cold
We’ll have sunny skies, but temperatures will barely make it out of the 30s on Wednesday and the low overnight will be around 21 degrees. It will be even colder Thursday, with a high near 34 degrees and a low Thursday night at 19 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Stafford latest Second Amendment sanctuary
Stafford County is the latest local government to back a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, voting 7-0 Tuesday night, reports WJLA.
Polling has suggested voters overwhelmingly approve of gun control measures that will be before the General Assembly in January, but large crowds have stood before local boards in recent weeks to call for pushback to those plans.
InsideOUT
The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra will perform “The Nutcracker” Dec. 21-22 at the Center for the Arts.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.