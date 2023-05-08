Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Yellow Line returns
Metro's Yellow Line service has resumed across the Potomac River, following an eight-month rehabilitation project to repair the deteriorating 1970’s tunnel and bridge.
4. School bell times
Prince William County Schools will move forward with plans for a four-bell school start schedule for elementary schools, in a move that school officials say will help the school system overcome a bus driver shortage.
3. Warm Monday
Expect a partly sunny day with highs near 79 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Teen dies on Outer Banks
A Virginia teen died on the Outer Banks of North Carolina Saturday after a hole dug in the sand collapsed a dune and trapped him underneath.
1. Designed by a Founding Father
The historic Edgemont estate south of Charlottesville is on the market for $19 million. It is believed to be the last existing still-private home designed by Founding Father Thomas Jefferson. Take a look around.
InsideOut
A diverse lineup of artists and ensembles across a variety of genres highlights the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s 2023-24 season of mainstage performances. Click here for details.
