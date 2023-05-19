Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Youngkin at GMU
Amid scattered protests and walkouts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed George Mason University’s graduating class Thursday, calling the more than 11,000 graduates the “builders” of Virginia’s future.
4. COVID in the wastewater
How much COVID is in your poop? The Virginia Department of Health has been conducting wastewater surveillance for signs of the COVID-19 virus since September 2021 and is now making that information available to the public.
3. Cloudy Friday
Expect a mostly cloudy Friday with highs near 74 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Inova specialty hospital
Inova Health System has opened a specialty hospital within Inova Mount Vernon hospital, offering specialized treatment to critically ill patients who require an extended stay, but no longer need the intensive care provided in an acute care hospital.
1. FOIA ruling
The Virginia Supreme Court ruled Thursday that five members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act by discussing “public business” without complying with statutory requirements at a 2020 community forum following the killing of George Floyd.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present four performances of “Swan Lake” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas this weekend. Click here for details and tickets.
