Astute readers of InsideNoVa will notice that our website looks a little different this week.
The structure and appearance of InsideNoVa.com had not changed in over 10 years, and we recognized that it had become increasingly cluttered and difficult to navigate.
The new look and structure are designed to clean up that clutter and make the site easier to follow - especially on mobile devices, now the source of over 70% of our traffic. Readers will notice fewer ads, although some are in more prominent positions. This will help our advertisers, who provide the bulk of the revenue to support our journalism, to obtain better results, and should make the reading experience more pleasant.
We have also eliminated some sections -- many of which weren't being used any more -- in an effort to help readers quickly find the content they are looking for. The navigation bar across the top of the page on desktop computers is simplified to highlight the major sections readers frequently visit, while what we call the "hamburger" menu (the three lines on the far left under the logo) provides a complete list of sections and subsections.
Among other features of the redesign:
- An easily accessible "Help" section, a single page that links to all the places readers might want to go to interact with us, such as contacting a staff member, placing a classified ad, paying an advertising bill or subscribing to one of our print newspapers.
- A whole section of "Things To Do" in the community, which highlights our online calendar of events as well as news releases, announcements and articles about events across Northern Virginia.
- A separate section highlighting feature and neighborhood content from our Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine, a monthly print publication that serves residents of those two communities in western Prince William County.
- An easy reference page "In Print" to some of the most popular sections in our weekly newspapers that also appear online - such as our Salute to Graduates, Salute to the Military and magazines serving Ashburn and Stafford.
- Another easy reference page to our popular "Best of" contests and results from prior years.
- A page with photos, bios and contact information for our award-winning news team so you can get to know them a little better.
We realize that, as with any new product, it's possible you may encounter a link that doesn't work or have difficulty finding your favorite feature. We'll also be making additional tweaks over the next few weeks. If you run into any problems or have any questions or feedback, please let us know (email bpotter@insidenova.com).
What hasn't changed with this redesign is our commitment to providing quality local journalism across Northern Virginia. Through our news team, as well as partnerships with other sources, we continue to provide detailed daily coverage of local news, sports and events in Prince William, Fairfax, Arlington and Loudoun counties, with additional content from Alexandria, Stafford, Fauquier and elsewhere that we think is of interest to our readers.
What also hasn't changed is our commitment to provide this coverage at no charge. We do not have a paywall on InsideNoVa that allows you to read only a certain number of articles before subscribing. We believe our content should be available to all, regardless of their ability to pay. However, in order to help us continue this effort, we encourage our readers to support us voluntarily by becoming an InsideNoVa "Insider." You can do so by making a one-time or recurring contribution on this page, or by supporting us through Google Pay using the pop-up you see from time to time (which in turn will stop the pop-up from appearing for you).
Additionally, for the 110,000 or so of you who follow us on Facebook, be aware that Facebook recently changed its algorithm so you see less news content on the social media site. Our average post on Facebook is seen by only 5% to 10% of our followers. To make sure you aren't missing important stories, be sure to sign up for our daily e-mail newsletter or visit the site regularly.
This redesign is significant also because we recently passed the 10-year mark of publishing InsideNoVa since it was purchased from World Media Enterprises in January 2013.
The site was subsequently sold to Rappahannock Media LLC in January 2018. Rappahannock Media also publishes three weekly newspapers -- InsideNoVa/Prince William, the Rappahannock News and the Culpeper Times -- monthly and bi-monthly community lifestyle magazines serving Warrenton, Haymarket-Gainesville, Ashburn and Stafford, and another standalone website, FauquierNow.com.
Our newspapers have received multiple honors from the Virginia Press Association, with the Prince William paper twice being named the best large weekly newspaper in the state and also receiving the VPA's Award for Journalistic Integrity and Community Service in 2021.
Rappahannock Media is based in Washington, Va., while InsideNoVa and our Prince William newspaper operate out of an office in Woodbridge.
