The Greater Washington Partnership has named JB Holston as its new chief executive officer, replacing Jason Miller, who announced last year that he would leave the organization in June.
Holston, currently dean of the University of Denver's Felix Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science, will assume the role of CEO in September.
The Greater Washington Partnership is an alliance of CEOs, drawing from 27 leading employers and entrepreneurs that together employ more than 250,000 people in the Capital Region, stretching from Baltimore to Richmond. The partnership's goal is to bring people, organizations and jurisdictions together to make the region the best place to live, work, raise a family and build a business.
Russ Ramsey, chairman of the partnership, said Holston “is a proven leader, entrepreneur and innovator, with a clear track record of leading critical and complex organizations and is well-positioned to lead the partnership’s continued growth and transformation in the region."
Ramsey noted that Holston has more than three decades in leadership roles across multiple areas, including business, higher education, technology, and public policy, and in multiple markets, including Denver, New York and Munich, Germany.
Holston has spent the past three decades as a business executive and entrepreneur in sectors including media, technology and academia. For the past four years he has been the dean of the Daniel Felix Ritchie School of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Denver.
Earlier in his career, Holston held senior executive positions at both GE and NBC and was recruited from GE by publishing executive Bill Ziff to manage his international businesses, based in New York and Munich. In 2014, Holston was founding executive director of the Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network in Colorado. He began his career at the Boston Consulting Group.
“I am honored and incredibly excited to assume this new role, and for the future of the Greater Washington Partnership,” Holston said. “We are at a unique era for our nation and the Capital Region, as we all continue to address the impacts of COVID-19. The pandemic has emphasized the critical need for unified regional initiatives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.