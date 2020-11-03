Democrat Joe Biden will win the popular vote in Virginia and capture the state's 13 electoral votes, The Associated Press projected Tuesday evening about a half hour after polls closed.

Biden was generally expected to win Virginia, as he had been leading by 11 to 13 percentage points in recent statewide polls. The last time a Republican won the state was in 2004, when George W. Bush defeated John Kerry.

Nationwide, the outcome of the presidential election is still in doubt with close races in a number of key battleground states.

But in Virginia the only question that remains is whether Biden's margin will exceed that of Hillary Clinton, who defeated President Donald Trump by about 5 percentage points in the state in 2016.

With about a fifth of the state's precincts reporting, Trump led Biden by 49.7% to 48.2%. However, nearly half of Virginia's registered voters, about 2.75 million, cast early ballots either in person or by mail, and many of those votes aren't expected to be reported until after 11 p.m.

Biden did not make any campaign appearances in Virginia, although Doug Emhoff, husband of his vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, did make a campaign stop in Manassas on Saturday. Trump held a rally at an airport in Newport News in late September, but that was largely to reach the television market in eastern North Carolina, considered a swing state. Trump's campaign headquarters also was in Arlington.

As has been the case in recent elections, Northern Virginia voters leaned more Democratic and supported Biden heavily, while Trump won in more rural areas of the state, such as western and southern Virginia.