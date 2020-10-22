Virginia Continuing Legal Education, the non-profit educational division of the Virginia Law Foundation, has published an in-depth resource prepared by Julia Savage, a partner with Walker Jones PC in Warrenton and Washington, Va.
The publication, entitled Virginia Family Law: A Systematic Approach, is more than 1,000 pages and addresses divorce, annulment, pretrial diversion by the court, spousal support, child support, property, child custody and visitation, domestic violence, and more. The two volumes were originally written in 1998 and subsequently went through several revisions by Richard D. Balnave, a professor emeritus of law at University of Virginia School of Law. Savage created the updates to the revised volumes with the most current law and newest statutory developments.
Available in print and electronic formats, the family law publication covers many recent changes in the law and the latest requirements regarding family law. More than 200 usable forms are included.
Savage has maintained a family law practice with Walker Jones for almost 40 years. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from St. Bonaventure University and received her law degree from New England School of Law in Boston.
As a member of the Virginia State Bar, she served on the committee on lawyer discipline for nine years and on the board of governors for the family law section for five years. From 2002 to 2018, Savage held an appointment through the Supreme Court of Virginia to serve as a substitute judge.
Currently she serves on the statewide Family Law Legislative Coalition established to help create better family law legislation. Savage is certified by the Supreme Court of Virginia to represent juveniles as guardian ad litem and is a member of the Fauquier County Bar Association.
More information on Virginia Family Law: A Systematic Approach is available at vacle.org.
