Patient and non-judgmental dogs will be on hand as the Shirlington Library’s “Paws to Read” initiative is held on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
The dogs are on hand to help reluctant readers of school age to gain confidence and improve reading skills.
Registration is required. For information, call (703) 228-6545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.