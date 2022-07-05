Under mostly mild and sunny skies, this year’s Dale City Independence Day Parade and Family Fun Day brought the community together as families lined Dale Boulevard from Kirkdale Drive to Center Plaza on Gemini Way.
Sponsored by the Dale City Civic Association and featuring nearly 100 entrants, the parade is unlike many in the region. It’s not held in a downtown or business district, but rather winds through local neighborhoods.
Many of the thousands of residents who turned out viewed it from a lawn chair in the shade of their front yards or, like Trudy Anderson, walked just a few blocks from her home on Glendale Road up to Dale Boulevard.
Dr. Vanessa Gattis, grand marshal, greets spectators to The Dale City Civic Association-sponsored annual Independence Day Parade and Fun Day on Monday. Nearly 100 organizations celebrated for thousands of spectators along Dale Boulevard.
Dr. LaTanya McDade, superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools, participates in the Independence Day Parade Monday as nearly 100 organizations celebrated for thousands of spectators along Dale Boulevard.
Anderson said the parade has been a big part of her life from the very minute she moved to Dale City in 2013.
“We moved here almost 10 years ago, on the Fourth of July. I didn’t know about the parade,” Anderson said. “My son was in a U-Haul truck, and when we got to Glendale, it was like, ‘holy Christmas,’ but it was great. We’ve come up every year since, and they’ve been better and better every year."
Anderson said the residential setting for the parade means a lot, as it has become a vehicle for neighbors to meet each other.
“You get to meet the neighbors you’ve never known before,” she said. “I first spoke with my neighbor across the street during the parade years ago, and we’ve been best friends ever since.”
Allie Kauffman, Anderson’s granddaughter, joined her Monday – as she has since her infancy – to take in the community spectacle, even though Kauffman’s family has since moved to Manassas.
Anticipating sweet treats, a group of teenagers – also from Glendale Road – brought small grocery bags with them, hoping for an early-summer haul. One of the teens among the group of six laid down the challenge: “Let’s see who has the most candy at the end.”
Churches, marching bands, civic groups, sports leagues and local politicians all showed what community spirit was about as they celebrated the 246th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by representatives of the 13 colonies.
