Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue work to replace a large stormwater pipe on Princedale Drive that failed after heavy rains on July 4 caused a sinkhole.

The road is expected to remain closed between Saddler Lane and Roundtree Drive for four more weeks, weather permitting, VDOT said in a news release.

The 84-inch diameter galvanized metal pipe had been conveying water for a tributary of Neabsco Creek. After several inches of rain in a short period of time on July 4, the force of the water pushed the pipe into the creek, causing the asphalt above to fail.

VDOT said work completed so far includes: