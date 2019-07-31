Frank Lasch, chairman and founder of Dumfries-based Azalea Charities, will present Navy veteran Dan Hika with a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica van adapted to his special needs.

In the summer of 2012, Hika, who lives in Pennsylvania, dove into a swimming pool, injuring his spinal cord and surfacing into the life of a C5-C6 complete quadriplegic.

For the past six years, he has adjusted to a new normalcy of confinement to his bedroom, needing major help to go out for doctor visits.

The new van will greatly enhance Hika’s mobility and quality of life.

Azalea Charities’ Aid for Wounded Warriors raised $38,500 to purchase the van itself.

"We appreciate the efforts of the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and Mobility Works to provide the adaptations necessary for Dan’s unique disabilities," the charity said in a news release.

“Through Aid for Wounded Warriors, we can rally community and business support to improve the quality of life for veterans and their families," said Lasch, who grew up in Pennsylvania. "The Hikas are faced with a lifetime of caregiving for Dan, and this new van will greatly help them meet the challenges of everyday life.”

Azalea Charities has organized a number of outreach efforts for Veterans in Pennsylvania. These include providing wheelchairs to the University of Pittsburgh for their Veteran basketball program; supporting the Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association’s Steelwheelers fundraiser; donating to the Pittsburgh Fisher House; providing a trac-chair for a Jefferson County Vietnam Veteran suffering from the effects of Agent Orange; and supporting the Devil Dogs Vet X in Greensburg.