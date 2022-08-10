A flood watch is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight with “showers and numerous thunderstorms” expected, the National Weather Service says.
Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely, forecasters say.
Heavy rain in short periods of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with potential flash flooding in urban areas.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the weather service said.
