Winter's not done with us yet.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of the D.C. area from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.
In Northern Virginia, the watch includes Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Fauquier, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected are expected tonight into Friday morning.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service says.
Temperatures will rebound quickly Friday, though, with a high near 64 expected.
