It's the the night before the official start of fall, but it may feel more like winter.
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the western reaches of the D.C. region, including Loudoun, Fauquier and Culpeper counties.
The advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m., with temperatures expected to dip as low as 33 degrees. Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
The closer in suburbs won't see frost, but temperatures are expected to drop to the low 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.