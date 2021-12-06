'Tis the season ... for us to hype snow! How we love this time of year -- the promise of all your snow photos, gridlock on all major roads, snow days ... oh wait.
Anyway, we're sounding the alarm -- there's snow in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow mixed with other wintry precipitation, and probably not enough for school delays and closures (or the new Code Orange virtual-learning day for Prince William County students.)
Today will start off warm, with highs around 68 degrees, but a cold front will pass through this evening, bringing gusty winds and a dramatic temperature drop with lows reaching 32 degrees. The weather service said Monday night will see some of the coldest wind chills so far this season.
A weather system set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday remains somewhat uncertain, but the weather service said it's "looking like a decent shot for some of the area to see the first snowfall of the winter (east of the mountains of course)."
The weather service put out maps Sunday night showing high-end accumulations of about an inch and a half to two inches of snow across most of the D.C. area.
If you're new here, that may not sound like a lot. But the D.C. area does not deal well with snow and other forms of wintry precipitation. Here's evidence, and more evidence.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest on whether to stock up on bread, milk and toilet paper.
