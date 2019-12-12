The National Weather Service says there is potential for hazardous conditions for the Friday morning commute around the D.C. metro region.
A period of freezing rain is possible, particularly along the northern and western portions of the area, which would result in icy accumulation on roadways.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Fauquier and counties to the west from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m Friday, the weather service said.
The weather service has issued a special weather statement for Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Stafford counties that icy conditions are possible during the same timeframe.
"If this threat does materialize during the Friday morning rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn icy," the weather service said. This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays."
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.