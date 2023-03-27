The second Republican in as many weeks has announced a campaign for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Kenn Knarr, a Gainesville District resident and a Marine Corps veteran, launched his campaign Monday.
“I’m running for the Republican nomination to bring a sense of civility, positivity, and peaceful stability back to our community. Everyone should be respected and have an opportunity to prosper,” Knarr said in a news release. “As a fiscal conservative, I’m running to stand strong for our party’s traditional principles. We are the party of lower taxes, personal property rights, and government accountability. True Republicans have traditionally fostered and nurtured a business-friendly environment that creates jobs, grows a healthy commercial tax base, and lowers the tax burden on residents.”
Knarr’s announcement follows that of Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, a Republican, who launched her chair campaign on March 20. County Republicans will select their nominee for chair through a state-run primary on June 20.
Current Chair Ann Wheeler, a Democrat, is seeking a second term. She is being challenged by Deshundra Jefferson for her party’s nomination. Wheeler won the 2019 chair’s race by taking nearly 55% of the vote in a four-way race. Republican candidate John Gray received just 35%.
Knarr in the release called for repealing the county's meals tax and a “top-down analysis of all county programs to review their cost and effectiveness.”
He said the county “must adequately compensate our educators, first responders, mental health professionals, and county staff for their critical contributions to our county.”
“However, all of these pursuits cost money and must be implemented in a fiscally responsible manner,” he said.
According to a 2022 InsideNoVa article, Knarr is a supporter of the PW Digital Gateway data center project in Gainesville.
Knarr is a native of Indiana and played football for Wabash College, according to the release. He also worked as a high school history teacher. His military service included four combat operations and recognition as the Marine Corps Security Forces Marine of the Year, in 1989, and Marine Corps Command and Control Officer of the Year, in 2002, the release stated.
