densefog.jpg

NOAA graphic

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier and Culpeper counties through 9 a.m. this morning.

The National Weather Service says visibilities will be one-quarter of a mile or less in the worst fog. Patchy ice may also be a problem in areas where temperatures are at or below freezing.

The weather service says if you're driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

