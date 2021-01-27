A dense fog advisory is in effect for Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier and Culpeper counties through 9 a.m. this morning.
The National Weather Service says visibilities will be one-quarter of a mile or less in the worst fog. Patchy ice may also be a problem in areas where temperatures are at or below freezing.
The weather service says if you're driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Dense fog with patchy ice is a concern overnight thanks to stable conditions. Another, slightly more unusual result of the stable conditions is described here. pic.twitter.com/DgTEqD3DXa— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 27, 2021
