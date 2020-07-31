Fauquier, Prince William and Stafford counties are under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall are expected Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rainfall amounts will average around 0.5 to 1 inch. However, locally heavier rain associated with thunderstorms may lead to isolated amounts around 1 to 3 inches that may fall in a short period of time. This will cause the potential for creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with potential flash flooding in urban areas.
The threat of showers and thunderstorms will stick around into next week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
