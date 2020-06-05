A flash flood watch will be in effect from noon Friday until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
"Areas of heavy rain fell across the watch area on Thursday," forecasters noted. "Additional heavy rainfall is expected on Friday as slow moving thunderstorms develop by midday and slide east during the afternoon and evening."
Some areas could receive an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain, which could result in flash flooding.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening. Sunday will be Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
