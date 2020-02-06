The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of Northern Virginia from 1 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning.

Areas in the watch zone include cities and communities in and around Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, as well as southern Fauquier County.

Multiple rounds of rainfall will occur through early Friday, according to a weather service statement. The heaviest rainfall potential will begin this afternoon and continue into this evening.

Storm total rainfall amounts through Friday morning are expected to range between 1 and 2 inches with isolated amounts near 3 inches possible.

"Flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas will be possible, and some smaller streams and rivers may exceed their banks," forecasters noted.

Residents should monitor forecasts today for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The weekend will start sunny and cool, with the chance for rain or snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday.

