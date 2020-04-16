A large part of Northern Virginia will be under a freeze warning Thursday night and Friday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued the warning from midnight until 9 a.m. for suburbs outside of the beltway, including communities in and around Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier and Stafford counties.
Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected, forecasters noted.
"Frost and freeze conditions will damage sensitive crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," according to the weather alert.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly, according to the weather service.
Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Friday will end up partly sunny with a high near 63 degrees, with showers in the forecast early Saturday.
