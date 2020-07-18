A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday for all of Northern Virginia.
A high temperature of 99 degrees is expected for the region, with heat index values up to 107, according to the National Weather Service.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may quickly cause heat illness. The weather service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the weather service said.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
The CDC recommends that if you need to go to a cooling center, wear a cloth face covering. While you are there, wash your hands with soap, or use hand sanitizer, often. Face covers should not be used by children under the age of 2. They also should not be used by people having trouble breathing, or who are unconscious, injured, or can't remove the mask themselves.
