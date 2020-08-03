The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for most of Norther Virginia as Tropical Storm Isaias heads for the Carolina coast Monday with eventual impacts in the region on Tuesday.
The warning area includes all of the region, with the exception of Loudoun and Fauquier counties. A flash flood watch has been issued for all of Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia is currently forecasted to see peak wind gusts up to 45 mph as the storm moves through the area Tuesday. But the National Weather Service notes the potential for tropical storm force winds, with winds up to 57 mph.
Wind damage is expected to be limited to damage to porches, awnings and lightweight objects blown about. A few roads may be impassable due to debris.
As of 11 a.m., Isaias was 90 miles east-southeast of Brunswick, Georgia. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
The storm is expected to regain hurricane strength before making landfall on the South Carolina coast Monday night.
The Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac River could see a storm surge of up to 2 feet, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The flash flood watch is for the entire region over a 24-hour period beginning at 11 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sterling.
Widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected with localized higher amounts possible, forecasters noted.
