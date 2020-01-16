Northern Virginia enjoyed warm temperatures for most of the week, but high winds Thursday have brought back more seasonal weather.
That includes a chance for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The latest forecast has less than an inch of snow falling across the region.
The forecast includes at least a little ice for the I-66 corridor and communities to the north.
Many roads in the region were treated Thursday in advance of the bad weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.