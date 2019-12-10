It's going to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s across Northern Virginia Tuesday. Then, in true Northern Virginia fashion, snow is in the forecast for Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Sterling says a cold front will pass by Tuesday night, cooling temperatures and turning rain to snow overnight.
How much snow, and exactly who will see it versus rain, remains in question. Forecasters say 1-2 inches in Manassas and Fairfax and communities to the west. The rest of the region should see less than an inch of snow.
There is the potential for a few inches of snow for western communities, and that could impact traffic, the weather service noted.
The snow, if it does happen, won't stick around long, moving out by 10 a.m., the weather service says. But it will be a cold day, with a high only around 40 degrees.
