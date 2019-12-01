The National Weather Service says some light snow is possible across the region tonight and tomorrow evening, but little accumulation is expected.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Allegheny and Western Highland fronts in western Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, where two to four inches of snow and ice are expected.
No watches or warnings are in effect closer in, but the D.C. suburbs could see some light snow, particularly tomorrow evening, with some light accumulations possible, the weather service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.