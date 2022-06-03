The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting above-average hurricane activity this year as Florida braces for the possibility of Tropical Storm Alex this weekend.
Last year's season produced 21 named storms, including seven hurricanes of which four were major hurricanes. It was the third most active year on record in terms of named storms and marked the sixth consecutive above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, the weather service said in a news release.
NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and ends Nov. 30, predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
NOAA is forecasting 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA said it provides "these ranges with a 70% confidence."
“Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in a news release.
The increased activity anticipated this year involvesthe ongoing La Niña, a weather pattern that brings warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. La Niña weather patterns also bring weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon, NOAA said.
"An enhanced west African monsoon supports stronger African Easterly Waves, which seed many of the strongest and longest lived hurricanes during most seasons," NOAA's release said. "The way in which climate change impacts the strength and frequency of tropical cyclones is a continuous area of study for NOAA scientists."
