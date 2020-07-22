More than 5,600 Dominion Power customers were still without power Thursday morning after storms Wednesday afternoon. Most of those customers are in Fairfax and Arlington counties.
A heat advisory continues in the Fredericksburg area from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures could feel like up to 107 degrees.
The rest of the region will see temps a little bit lower, feeling like around 103 degrees. There’s a chance for showers and storms again today, mostly after noon.
Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
Tami Myb's Ring.com camera captured a scary scene as strong thunderstorms raged across the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon.
