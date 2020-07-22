More than 5,600 Dominion Power customers were still without power Thursday morning after storms Wednesday afternoon. Most of those customers are in Fairfax and Arlington counties.

A heat advisory continues in the Fredericksburg area from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures could feel like up to 107 degrees.

The rest of the region will see temps a little bit lower, feeling like around 103 degrees. There’s a chance for showers and storms again today, mostly after noon.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

