Prince William County is offering its libraries as cooling centers today and Wednesday amid hot and humid conditions with heat index values as high as 105 degrees.
Highs today and Wednesday are expected to reach 95 to 96 degrees, with high humidity making extended time outdoors dangerous, the National Weather Service says.
Any member of the public who needs to seek shelter from the heat can visit a Prince William County main library from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or a neighborhood library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For locations, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.