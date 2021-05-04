The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire D.C. area as potentially damaging storms move through.
The watch is in effect through 8 p.m., with damaging wind and large hail being the primary threats.
A watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms to form, while a warning means the storm is imminent or happening now.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
