Our next chance to see a little snow looks like it will arrive Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, but significant accumulation is not expected with this rain/snow daytime event.
Communities across the region are expected to see less than an inch, with only a slight chance for heavier snow in western Loudoun, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties.
For the most part, the snow shouldn’t impact roads and travel, but forecasters warn “we could encounter a light accumulation in and around the metro areas during the Tuesday evening rush.”
Temperatures will play a bigger role in accumulation potential and how much of a rain/snow mix exists, according to the weather service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
