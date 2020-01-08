Tuesday’s snow storm offered less than an inch of snow in Washington, D.C., but suburbs in Northern Virginia reported a few inches from the afternoon blast of winter weather, according to the National Weather Service.
More than 4 inches of snow was reported in western counties, while those in the D.C. suburbs generally found 1-2 inches outside.
Below are the unofficial observations taken during the storm event.
Location — Total Inches — Time
...District of Columbia...
National Zoo 1 NE 0.9 inches 830 PM
National Zoo 1 WSW 0.6 inches 522 PM
VIRGINIA
...City of Alexandria...
Alexandria 1 W 0.5 inches 500 PM
...City of Fredericksburg...
Dunavant 1 S 2.5 inches 600 PM
...City of Manassas...
Manassas Park 1 SW 2.4 inches 830 PM
Independent Hill 2 E 2.0 inches 600 PM
Manassas 1.9 inches 439 PM
...Culpeper County...
Reva SSE 4.2 inches 230 PM
Cardova 2 NW 4.1 inches 320 PM
Culpeper ENE 2.8 inches 457 PM
Culpeper 1 NW 2.5 inches 210 PM
Culpeper 1 W 2.5 inches 215 PM
...Fairfax County...
Centreville W 2.3 inches 535 PM
Herndon 1 NNE 2.2 inches 630 PM
Oakton 4 WSW 2.2 inches 553 PM
Chantilly 2 NNE 2.0 inches 514 PM
Centreville NNE 2.0 inches 742 PM
West Springfield 2 W 1.5 inches 655 PM
Oak Grove 2 ENE 1.5 inches 350 PM
Centreville 2 S 1.5 inches 622 PM
Halfway 2 WSW 1.5 inches 623 PM
Herndon 2 ENE 1.4 inches 600 PM
Vienna 1.4 inches 746 PM
Fairfax 1 N 1.3 inches 655 PM
Tysons Corner 1 N 1.2 inches 654 PM
Falls Church 1 W 1.1 inches 630 PM
Dunn Loring 1 SSE 1.0 inches 600 PM
Langley 1 SE 0.8 inches 645 PM
Rose Hill ENE 0.5 inches 445 PM
...Fauquier County...
Bealeton 1 ESE 3.0 inches 459 PM
Opal 1 NW 3.0 inches 439 PM
Broken Hill 2 E 3.0 inches 700 PM
Broken Hill 1 SE 2.5 inches 427 PM
...Loudoun County...
Round Hill 1 WNW 3.6 inches 542 PM
Hillsboro 3 NW 3.5 inches 521 PM
Purcellville 1 SW 3.0 inches 507 PM
Philomont 1 SE 2.7 inches 530 PM
Ashburn 3 WSW 2.7 inches 830 PM
Purcellville 2 NNE 2.3 inches 540 PM
Arcola 1 NNE 2.2 inches 530 PM
Arcola 3 NNE 2.1 inches 558 PM
Dulles International 2.0 inches 509 PM
Purcellville 1.5 inches 557 PM 1/07
...Prince William County...
Haymarket NNE 3.4 inches 545 PM
Independent Hill 3 N 2.7 inches 620 PM
Gainesville 1 NNW 2.5 inches 535 PM
Dale City 1 W 2.1 inches 545 PM
Dumfries 1 ENE 0.5 inches 624 PM
...Shenandoah County...
Toms Brook 3 SSE 5.0 inches 620 PM
Quicksburg SSW 4.9 inches 215 PM
Edinburg 2 E 4.8 inches 400 PM
Edinburg 4.5 inches 739 PM
Wickliffe 1 SSE 4.5 inches 349 PM
Strasburg 4.0 inches 739 PM
Woodstock 4.0 inches 739 PM
Dilbeck 1 SSW 4.0 inches 603 PM
...Spotsylvania County...
Chancellorsville 3 S 1.3 inches 455 PM
Alsop 3 NW 1.0 inches 500 PM
...Stafford County...
Holly Corner 1 ENE 1.7 inches 651 PM
Glendie 2 SSE 1.0 inches 400 PM
Ramoth W 0.8 inches 500 PM
Aquia 1 NE 0.5 inches 400 PM
...Warren County...
Linden 3 W 5.5 inches 700 PM
Linden 2 N 5.3 inches 513 PM
Front Royal 1 ENE 4.5 inches 450 PM
Front Royal 1 NNW 3.5 inches 436 PM
Karo 1 WSW 3.5 inches 315 PM
