Tuesday’s snow storm offered less than an inch of snow in Washington, D.C., but suburbs in Northern Virginia reported a few inches from the afternoon blast of winter weather, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 4 inches of snow was reported in western counties, while those in the D.C. suburbs generally found 1-2 inches outside.

Below are the unofficial observations taken during the storm event.

Location — Total Inches — Time

...District of Columbia...

   National Zoo 1 NE      0.9 inches 830 PM  

   National Zoo 1 WSW     0.6 inches 522 PM 

VIRGINIA

...City of Alexandria...

   Alexandria 1 W         0.5 inches 500 PM

...City of Fredericksburg...

   Dunavant 1 S           2.5 inches 600 PM 

...City of Manassas...

   Manassas Park 1 SW     2.4 inches 830 PM 

   Independent Hill 2 E   2.0 inches 600 PM 

   Manassas               1.9 inches 439 PM  

...Culpeper County...

   Reva  SSE           4.2 inches 230 PM  

   Cardova 2 NW           4.1 inches 320 PM 

   Culpeper  ENE     2.8 inches 457 PM  

   Culpeper 1 NW          2.5 inches 210 PM 

   Culpeper 1 W           2.5 inches 215 PM  

...Fairfax County...

   Centreville  W      2.3 inches 535 PM 

   Herndon 1 NNE          2.2 inches 630 PM 

   Oakton 4 WSW           2.2 inches 553 PM 

   Chantilly 2 NNE        2.0 inches 514 PM 

   Centreville  NNE      2.0 inches 742 PM 

   West Springfield 2 W   1.5 inches 655 PM 

   Oak Grove 2 ENE        1.5 inches 350 PM 

   Centreville 2 S        1.5 inches 622 PM 

   Halfway 2 WSW          1.5 inches 623 PM 

   Herndon 2 ENE          1.4 inches 600 PM 

   Vienna                 1.4 inches 746 PM  

   Fairfax 1 N            1.3 inches 655 PM 

   Tysons Corner 1 N      1.2 inches 654 PM 

   Falls Church 1 W       1.1 inches 630 PM  

   Dunn Loring 1 SSE      1.0 inches 600 PM 

   Langley 1 SE           0.8 inches 645 PM  

   Rose Hill  ENE      0.5 inches 445 PM  

...Fauquier County...

   Bealeton 1 ESE         3.0 inches 459 PM 

   Opal 1 NW              3.0 inches 439 PM 

   Broken Hill 2 E        3.0 inches 700 PM 

   Broken Hill 1 SE       2.5 inches 427 PM 

...Loudoun County...

   Round Hill 1 WNW       3.6 inches 542 PM 

   Hillsboro 3 NW         3.5 inches 521 PM  

   Purcellville 1 SW      3.0 inches 507 PM  

   Philomont 1 SE         2.7 inches 530 PM 

   Ashburn 3 WSW          2.7 inches 830 PM 

   Purcellville 2 NNE     2.3 inches 540 PM 

   Arcola 1 NNE           2.2 inches 530 PM  

   Arcola 3 NNE           2.1 inches 558 PM  

   Dulles International   2.0 inches 509 PM

   Purcellville           1.5 inches 557 PM 1/07

...Prince William County...

   Haymarket  NNE      3.4 inches 545 PM  

   Independent Hill 3 N   2.7 inches 620 PM      

   Gainesville 1 NNW      2.5 inches 535 PM         

   Dale City 1 W          2.1 inches 545 PM        

   Dumfries 1 ENE         0.5 inches 624 PM       

...Shenandoah County...

   Toms Brook 3 SSE       5.0 inches 620 PM     

   Quicksburg  SSW      4.9   inches 215 PM        

   Edinburg 2 E           4.8 inches 400 PM        

   Edinburg               4.5 inches 739 PM       

   Wickliffe 1 SSE        4.5 inches 349 PM      

   Strasburg              4.0 inches 739 PM      

   Woodstock              4.0 inches 739 PM       

   Dilbeck 1 SSW          4.0 inches 603 PM 

...Spotsylvania County...

   Chancellorsville 3 S   1.3 inches 455 PM        

   Alsop 3 NW             1.0 inches 500 PM         

...Stafford County...

   Holly Corner 1 ENE     1.7 inches 651 PM    

   Glendie 2 SSE          1.0 inches 400 PM         

   Ramoth  W       0.8 inches 500 PM         

   Aquia 1 NE             0.5 inches 400 PM   

...Warren County...

   Linden 3 W             5.5 inches 700 PM   

   Linden 2 N             5.3 inches 513 PM       

   Front Royal 1 ENE      4.5 inches 450 PM       

   Front Royal 1 NNW      3.5 inches 436 PM     

   Karo 1 WSW             3.5 inches 315 PM  

