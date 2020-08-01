Tropical Storm Isaias has temporarily weakened, but is expected to strengthen again to hurricane status overnight while it approaches the Florida coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
At 8 p.m., the storm was 100 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale.
Local forecasters are expecting heavy rain in Northern Virginia early next week due to the storm.
In a 3 p.m. Saturday update, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Sterling noted the potential for a flash flood watch as the storm moves through the area, likely Tuesday, with 5-7 inches of rain possible in some areas, particularly the I-95 corridor through Northern Virginia and Maryland.
Minor coastal flooding and isolated tornadoes are also possible.
The National Hurricane Center noted in its 5 p.m. update that minor river flooding and isolated moderate river flooding is possible across portions of the Carolinas and Virginia early next week.
